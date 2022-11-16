North Dundas welcomed their new council on Tues., Nov. 15 in the council chambers at 636 St. Lawrence St. in Winchester. The council inauguration included brief introductions of each council member by their respective friends and supporters, prior to being sworn in. Back row, left to right are Councillors Gary Annable, Matthew Uhrig and John Lennox. Front row: Deputy Mayor Theresa Bergeron and Mayor Tony Fraser. Morin Photo
