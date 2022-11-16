The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion was presented to community leaders at a ceremony in Cornwall on Sun., Nov. 13. There were two groups presented with medallions. The medallions were presented by Eric Duncan, Member of Parliament for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry. Tinkess Photo

CORNWALL – Co-cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Cornwall was the location Sunday for the presentation of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion to nearly 50 community leaders by Eric Duncan, Member of Parliament for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry.

The medallions were presented in recognition of Her Late Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. Each of the recipients had their accomplishments and achievements highlighted, while many of their family and friends had the opportunity to witness the well-deserved recognition, recognition that, as MP Duncan stated, was never sought.

“We are here today to celebrate some amazing Canadians, who often don’t seek recognition or the spotlight but are taking it today,” stated Duncan. “(They) who for years, decades, and some for over half a century, have toiled behind the scenes to volunteer, plan and use their natural God-given abilities to step up and make a difference.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion was created by Members of Parliament across Canada to recognize exemplary Canadians and their contributions to their communities. In a time when it seems there is so much negativity, these medallions highlight the positive.

“Sometimes we need to make sure we don’t focus solely on the negative,” said MP Duncan, “but take time to recognize those leaders in our community who are stepping up and doing their part to help others. It was certainly not easy to narrow down the finalists from a population of 103,000 to just 50.

“It shows how valued each of the recipients and their accomplishments truly are; they exemplify why we are proud to live in such a generous and giving community.”

Two medallions were presented by MP Duncan earlier this fall, to the late David Murphy of Cornwall and Rev. Allan Tysick of Mountain.

The presentation was followed by a reception in a facility adjacent to the cathedral.