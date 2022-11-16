Coun. Shane sites his oath of office on Tues., Nov. 15 while Coun. Bugelli, Mayor Landry, CEO Craig Calder, Deputy Mayor Densham and Coun. McDonald witness the proceeding. Vogel Photo

“I will truly, faithfully and impartially exercise this office to the best of my knowledge and ability,” is the founding promise that each of the newly elected council members placed on Tues., Nov. 15 in the North Stormont chambers.

MP Eric Duncan congratulated the new council on their successful campaigns. “It is not easy serving, and political life at times, I always joke, whenever I took the oath of municipal level, you get sworn in to get sworn at,” cited MP Duncan. Duncan advised the council members that there are rough times but there are benefits also to serving your community and being able to see projects through and benefits to the local community.

Mayor Landry thanked Mayor Jim Wert and the previous council for their great work and the financial position that the previous council has put in place for the future of North Stormont. Mayor Landy also acknowledged the work and respect for Craig Calder, CEO and the staff that work so hard for the township.