The members of the South Dundas Municipal Council were sworn in Tuesday evening. (L-R) Coun. Danielle Ward, Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre, Mayor Jason Broad, Coun. Cole Veinotte and Coun. Tom Smyth. Tinkess Photo

Please leave this field empty Oh hi there

It’s nice to meet you. Sign up to receive what's happening in your community! We don’t spam!