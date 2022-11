Nearly 50 community leaders were recognized for their leadership and contribution to their communities during a presentation of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion at the Co-Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Cornwall. The medallions were presented by Eric Duncan, Member of Parliament for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry. Tinkess Photo

