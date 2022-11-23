The House of Lazarus was the charity selected to receive $10,000 raised in about 40 minutes by the North Dundas 100 Men Who Care. Following the selection of the House of Lazarus, Cathy Ashby took a moment with board members to commemorate the event. Left to right are Aaron Dellah, Dan Gasser, Cathy Ashby, House of Lazarus, Ben Bayham, MP Eric Duncan, Diane Crummy, Dan Pettigrew (missing Devon Byers.) Tinkess Photo
Related Posts
UCDSB relents on some closures
February 20, 2017
Great food, great cause, great event!
March 10, 2017