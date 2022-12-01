The members present at the Russell County 4-H awards’ banquet are from left to right, front row: Tanya Regimbald, Vicky Regimbald, Cali Olive, Fiona Williams, Olivia Mueller, Emily Smygwaty. Back row: Owen Cotton, Hudzen Gratton-Miller, Samantha Hildbrand, Melissa Kaelan, Olivia Lascelle, Ceildh Newman, Arden McWilliams, Osianna Williams, Shamus Williams, Ryan Smygwaty. Vogel Photo

The Russell County 4-H awards banquet was held on Sat., Nov. 26 at the Limoges Community Centre.

The Russell County 4-H was a busy group, with events in person once again. They were able to attend various shows throughout the Eastern region plus the 100th annual Royal Winter Fair.

Volunteer recognition was given for the one-year seal to Edward Larocque, Laura Leifso and Rebecca Miller. Jessica Gratton was awarded the 5-year seal and Wanda Williams the 10-year seal.

They welcomed five new members during 2022: Melissa Kaelin, Olivia Lascelle, Wesley McWilliams, Olivia Mueller and Ty Nooyen.

The Russell 4-H Association executive consists of president – Darcy Newman, vice president – Rebecca Miller, secretary – Bonnie Bergeron, treasurer – Jessica Gratton, membership data coordinator – Eileen Blenkarn, association rep – Elizabeth O’Gorman-Smit, Webmaster – Wanda Williams

Awards presented for individual clubs were as follows:

Financial Fitness club: most enthusiastic member sponsored by the Russell County 4-H Association was Sabrina Berger; leadership award sponsored by the Embrun Coop was Osianna Williams.

Dairy Calf Club: most enthusiastic member sponsored by the Russell County 4-H association was Vicki Hildibrand and the leadership award sponsored by the Embrun Coop was Samantha Hildbrand.

County awards presented were: 2022 Outstanding agricultural member sponsored by the Ontario Plowmen’s Association was Tanya Reginbald; Youth leader sponsored by Kubota – Ceildh Newman; Jack James memorial leadership award sponsored by Lois James and family – Samantha Hildbrand and the graduating member award sponsored by the Russell County 4-H association was Graceson Bergeron.