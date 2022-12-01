Working together to benefit others A cheque for $3,000 was presented by officials from the Chesterville Scotiabank Branch to members of Fire Station Number 4 in Chesterville on Nov. 25. The matchable funds contribution from Scotiabank, combined with monies raised from the Boot Drive on Oct. 6, online contributions and funds collected during the Season Ender Bender held at the Chesterville Fairgrounds on Oct. 15, meant $7,003.94 will be provided to Muscular Dystrophy Canada. From the left: Scotiabank Chesterville manager Michael Beaumont, senior financial advisor Karen Burleigh, customer experience associate Amanda Elshof, Fire Station Number 4 fire prevention officer Sean Donovan and firefighter Josh Seely are shown in front of the historic 1953 water pumper at the Chesterville Fire Station. Thompson Goddard Photo

