It’s not every day you get to have breakfast with Santa and Grace, his helper. Zoey Cox and her brother Adam were all smiles. For Adam, it was his first time meeting the man in the red suit. Tinkess Photo

LONG SAULT—The smells greet you as soon as you walk in the door: pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, baked beans, and of course there will be something to wash it down, coffee, or perhaps tea for the adults, and juice for the young ones.

Oh, and did you know that Santa is going to join you for breakfast? Judging from the smiles on the faces both young and old, you would guess it was a bit of a surprise for some, but a welcome one at that. Maybe it’s not too late to make sure which list, naughty or nice, holds your name.

The South Stormont Township Hall in Long Sault was the scene Saturday morning as the Ingleside – Long Sault – Lost Villages Lion’s Club hosted breakfast with Santa.

A steady stream of parents and children arrived as soon as the doors opened at 9:00 a.m. and continued throughout the morning. Prices were very reasonable: $6 for adults, $3 for children 5-12 and free for those under 5.

Judging by how quiet it was, the food must have been very good, (and there was quite a bit of it too!) Santa made the rounds, speaking to the children and tossing a wink at some of the parents, perhaps to remind them that it wasn’t all that long ago that their name appeared on one of his lists, and how hard it is to be good all the time.

Breakfast with Santa is just one of the many events organized by the Ingleside – Long Sault – Lost Villages Lion’s Club throughout the year, with the proceeds being returned throughout the community.