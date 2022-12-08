Santa Claus and one of Russell’s newest residents Isabel, had a chat and a chuckle at the market on Saturday. Santa was at the market courtesy of Valoris-Prescott Russell and LexiBooth. Morin Photo

RUSSELL – Christmas came early to residents in Russell when the Second Community Christmas and Outdoor Social took place on Sat., Dec 3.

The place to be was upstairs in the Russell arena and at the Russell Curling Club next door.

Organizer Jessica Meredith explained, “There was an impressive array of over 50 vendors with offerings such as pottery (CMS Pottery), crochet & knitwear (Knitterson’s), candles (Courtney’s Aroma), hand carved spoons (Countryside Woodcrafts), charcuterie boards (Ray’s Wood Creations), homemade breads and pastries (Ferme Butte and Bine), home decor wooden signs (MoonRae’s creations) and much more.”

Added to the opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts was some great entertainment. There were performances by Magical Marvin who enthralled the little ones with his act and of course a photo station with the one and only Santa Claus. They were also serving up festive warm holiday drinks which included a Gin Hot Toddy, Apple Cider with Fireball, and some mulled wine. Live music was provided by The Russell Bell Ringers during the day, then local legend Mike Shaw, followed by The County Lads at the Social that evening.

Follow @TheRussellCommunityMarket & @RussellAgriculturalSociety to learn more about their upcoming events.