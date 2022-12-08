Claire and Grace Hay had the opportunity for a visit with Santa and his elves, while their parents Jamie and Melissa Hay prepared to photograph the exciting event. Thompson Goddard Photo

CHESTERVILLE – The Rotary Club of Chesterville hosted Breakfast with Santa at the Chesterville Legion on Dec. 3 for the first time since 2019. Over 200 people joined friends and neighbours throughout the three-hour event to enjoy a delicious breakfast, socializing with friends, neighbours and relatives while picking up a treat from the Christ Church United’s bake table.

Children of all ages were able to visit with Santa, enjoy a hot chocolate topped with ice cream courtesy of the Dairy Producers of Dundas County or create something special at the craft tables. There were 2023 Rotary calendars available for sale during the event.

North Dundas Fire Services’ Station Number 4 in Chesterville had a table at the event where firefighter Justin Shay or fire prevention officer Sean Donovan were able to provide information on fire safety, provide some swag to people as well as the opportunity for residents of North Dundas to purchase a fire extinguisher for $10 each or CO/Smoke Alarm Units for $20 each. Donovan explained the reduced price can be provided to ND residents thanks to donations the Chesterville & District Lions Club, Mountain Township District Lions Club and Winchester Lions Club with BMR Winchester providing the fire extinguishers at cost.

People commented that the food was delicious, mentioned Rotarian Ruth Gilroy, chair of the committee who organized the event. Diners mentioned food portions were large and very filling. A thank you was extended to the businesses and local people who supported the event.