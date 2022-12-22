Volunteers gathered at the Mountain Township Agricultural Hall in South Mountain on Thurs., Dec. 15 to pack Christmas Hampers for local families in need. Courtesy Photo

NORTH DUNDAS – Volunteers with the North Dundas Christmas Fund have spent the past few weeks working to ensure all residents can enjoy a Merry Christmas.

“It was a very successful campaign with the financial contributions arriving to cover the costs and we thank the community heartily,” commented North Dundas Christmas Fund (NDCF) chair Bob Weagant.

Items donated to the North Dundas Christmas Fund are shared as needed throughout the municipality to ensure all registered residents are provided with all the ingredients needed for a joyous holiday celebration. This past week, volunteers in Chesterville, South Mountain and Winchester have been busy sorting and packing donations of food stuffs and toys for those who need a helping hand.

Weagant commented Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan was among the volunteers who gathered at the Mountain Township Agricultural Hall in South Mountain on Dec. 15 to prepare “over 40 food hampers, Christmas gifts and snowsuits.” He expressed his thanks to Nationview Public School for the donations received from their food drive. He noted that financial donations provide the means for the North Dundas Christmas Fund to purchase items such as snowsuits and food for the program.

Shawn Doolan mentioned in an email volunteers prepared 74 Christmas hampers for families and single people in the Winchester area. He mentioned angel trees were located at the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital, as well as the BMR and Bank of Montreal locations in Winchester. Food drives in support of the NDCF were held at Winchester Public School and the North Dundas Parade of Lights. “We are very grateful to our Corporate Sponsors, Laviolette Eggs, Circle K, Lactalis, Mike Dean’s, Winchester Foodland, Greg’s Quality Meats, and to everyone who donated toys, food and money,” commented Doolan. He then mentioned how “You certainly made a difference in some of your neighbours’ lives this Christmas.” Before expressing a heartfelt thank you to “all the volunteers who helped with the sorting, packing and distribution. This could not have been done without your support.”

In Chesterville, volunteers from Christ Church United, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 434, Chesterville and District Lions Club and the Rotary Club of Chesterville gathered at the Legion in Chesterville to pack Christmas hampers on Wed., Dec. 14. “Thanks to the community for their generosity and we were overwhelmed by their continued support,” commented CDLC president Jordan Hodge. He explained the hampers include a selection of foodstuffs and are boxed up; clients are also able to choose toys for their family.

Food was donated by St. Mary’s Catholic School, Chesterville Public School, and North Dundas District High School. Toys were provided through the Angel Tree Program at Morewood Presbyterian Church, Christ Church United and St. Mary’s of the Presentation in Chesterville and St. Clare’s Anglican on the outskirts of Winchester.