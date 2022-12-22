From the left: Donna Sauve and Glen Briggs. Courtesy Photo

MOREWOOD – Sticks and Boards is a local business located just east of Morewood on County Road 13. The studio is located beside the home of Donna Sauve and Glen Briggs. “Glen and I are the two employees, working two businesses, Sticks and Boards and Glen Briggs Woodworks.

Since 2005, Glen Briggs Woodworks has striven to produce heirloom quality, custom fine furniture, and objects. Briggs seeks to involve the customer in the creative process from the designing of the piece to its creation. Size of the creations range from bedroom furniture to small boxes and everything in between.

The story behind Sticks and Boards began when Sauve and Briggs were enjoying an evening campfire in 2016. “We were burning pieces of wood too small for Glen to use in his custom fine furniture business,” explained Sauve. After considering possible uses for the small pieces of wood, Sticks and Boards was created to better utilize the cut offs and “be more responsible with our resources,” noting the business’s success has led to sourcing wood from local sawyers.

Information from the company’s website explains “Each piece of wood speaks to us. It is what drives us to create unique and one-of-a-kind pieces,” continuing the care taken to select the right wood, colour and layout for each piece is like the craftsmanship applied in Glen Briggs Woodworks. “All of our cutting boards and charcuterie boards are treated with 100 per cent hemp oil, and our candlesticks are polished with pure beeswax. This is important for our respect for the environment, while still enhancing the beauty of functional pieces in our surroundings.”

Sticks and Boards provides the consumer with a selection of hand-crafted home décor items and kitchen products. Beautifully crafted cutting boards, book ends, framed artwork, candle holders, knife blocks and sushi boards are just some of the many products available to clients. There are unique holiday items available such as wooden reindeer, small Christmas trees made out of paper stacked on a wooden disc and topped with a star.

Sauve commented how marketing is one of the biggest challenges facing a business. “It’s relatively easy to make and create because that’s what drives you but the grind of getting your product in front of customers is the real work. Fortunately, with the two of us, we can divide and conquer.” She explained the business is marketed through Facebook and websites, and has attended craft shows and markets.

She mentioned how prior to the pandemic they attended the Byward Market, a location where many tourists congregated to experience the ambience of Ottawa’s lower town. Sticks and Boards created several pieces featuring the red maple leaf, which appealed to tourists and has found homes throughout the world. Sticks and Boards also receives requests for commissioned pieces and does wholesale work for corporate clients and businesses.

More information on Sticks and Boards as well as Glen Briggs Woodworks can be found on their social media sites or directly at sticksandboards.ca or glenbriggs.ca. The studio is located on County Road 13 on the eastern outskirts of Morewood, with their hours by appointment or by chance.

