Stormont County 4-H is a very active group and throughout the recent Awards’ Dinner thanks was provided to the volunteers and leaders who support the 4-H membership in several ways. From the left, front row: Jennifer Waldroff, Alyssa Waldroff, Neil Robinson, Molly McDonald and Chris Stewart. Middle row: Betty Morrow, Kenda TePlate, Jill Robinson, Denise Beaudette-Manley, Harrietta Bretzler and Bobby-Jo Uhr. Back row: Amanda Pilon, Fred Stewart, Yvonne Seeley, Barbara-Ann Glaude, Jessica Lang, Jen Marion, Aimee Norman, Suzanna Bretzler, Doug Robinson and Joe Krol. Thompson Goddard Photo

AVONMORE – Stormont County 4-H Club members, parents and volunteers gathered for the 2022 Awards’ Night on Sat., Jan. 7 at North Stormont Place in Avonmore.

Following a social time, potluck dinner and reciting of the 4-H pledge, emcee for the evening presentations was Alyssa Waldroff, assisted by Jill Robinson. Waldroff welcomed everyone to the event and introduced the executives of the organization, followed by president Neil Robinson noted there were over 200 people in attendance. He expressed his thanks to the leaders and volunteers of Stormont County 4-H. Jennifer Waldroff, a member of the 4-H Ontario Board brought greetings from the province and expressed congratulations to the members, before thanking the parents, leaders, and volunteers. Cloverbuds is designed for children between the ages of six and eight, as a way to introduce them to the 4-H program. This year there were 20 Cloverbuds participating in Stormont County 4-H, with each new participant receiving a plaque and recognition for their return to Cloverbuds.

Several members of the 4-H Club were recognized for completing their projects. Bobby Robinson received his 36 Project Provincial Seal and Haleigh-Jo tePlate received a provincial seal for completing 66 and 62 projects.

Several members were recognized for their showmanship abilities in various livestock shows throughout the year in various classes, with members presented with their prize money from Stormont County Fair throughout the event. Presentation of Stormont County awards included the Stormont 4-H Bursary Award, awarded to a member who will graduate from secondary school and will attend a post secondary institution. This year Alecsa Villeneuve was awarded the bursary award by president Neil Robinson.

Several volunteer leaders received recognition for their contribution to Stormont County 4-H, with Larry Barkley receiving a 25 Year Volunteer Seal and Barbara-Ann Glaude, receiving special recognition for her 30 years of volunteering with the organization.

During the evening, Dougie Robinson, one of four 2022 4-H Ontario ambassadors, held a successful food drive for Community Food Share. He explained this was one of his community engagement projects and thanked the people for their support.

As the evening concluded, Waldroff thanked Jill Robinson for assisting in the organization of the event. She then thanked the many sponsors, leaders, volunteer, members, and parents for their support, with a special thank you to the Avonmore Community and Athletic Association for the use of North Stormont Place, the Stormont Dairy Producers for their donation of chocolate milk, and the Stormont Federation of Agriculture.