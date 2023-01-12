Every year, thousands flock to Maxville to witness the pageantry of the Glengarry Highland Games. The 2023 games will be held in Maxville the weekend of Aug. 4-5. Courtesy Photo

MAXVILLE—Making the pilgrimage to Maxville, Ontario to witness The Glengarry Highland Games is, for many people, a staple of their summer’s entertainment. The lonely cry of the pipes, the deep rumble of the drums, all taking place under the warm, August sun make this an event that reaches out and grabs you through multiple senses. This, and the work of the people who make this happen year after year are a primary reason why The Games were nominated as the 2022 Event of the year.

The Pipes|Drums Magazine has awarded its 22nd annual New Year’s Honours to several different categories, recognizing the greatest collective performances, results and contributions made in the world over the past year. The Honours are decided by a panel of 20 pipers and drummers from around the world who are in tune with what’s going on with piping, drumming, politics, products, and events. The panel makes the selection of each year’s Honours.

For 2022, there were eight categories:

Pipe Band of the Year (all things considered, in addition to competition)

Piper of the Year (encompassing all aspects of their work)

Solo Competition Piper of the Year (considering strictly competition success)

Drummer of the Year (encompassing all aspects of their work)

Association Leader of the Year

Product of the Year

Recording of the Year

Event of the Year

The Glengarry Highland Games, the only Canadian nominee in a field of six, were nominated in the Event of the Year category. As would be expected, Games president Eric Metcalfe was thrilled in learn of the nomination. “It’s always nice to be recognized for what we do, especially at this level, says Metcalfe. “Through the hard work of our directors and volunteers, each year we strive to present the best Celtic festival possible.”

The ultimate winner of this year’s Honour was the World Pipe Band Championships, which were held in Glasgow, Scotland. This event brings together the finest pipers and drummers in the world. While they didn’t win, The Glengarry Highland Games did receive some very positive comments from the panel of judges, who commented “…in terms of a paying audience, there’s no bigger event in the world. Like almost every other contest, competing numbers were down, but there was no decline in optimism and energy for the future. Haste ye back, indeed.”

“Congratulations to all winners and nominees and those who contributed so much to piping and drumming over the last 12 months,” added The Pipes/Drums Magazine.

The 2023 Glengarry Highland Games will be held in Maxville, Ontario on Aug. 4 and 5.