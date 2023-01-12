Jim Stewart from the Kemptville area was the lucky winner of a replica Flintlock Kentucky rifle created by John Carruthers in a Friends of the Crysler Farm Battlefield raffle. The draw was held on Dec. 21 at the Upper Canada Village, with Stewart presented with the rifle on Dec. 29. From the left: John Carruthers who made the rifle, is seen with Jim Stewart holding the winning ticket in one hand and the replica Flintlock Kentucky rife in the other. Courtesy Photo

SOUTH DUNDAS – Jim Stewart from the Kemptville area was the lucky winner of a replica Flintlock Kentucky rifle created by John Carruthers in a Friends of the Crysler Farm Battlefield raffle. The draw was held on Dec. 21 at the Upper Canada Village, with Stewart presented with the rifle on Dec. 29.

Dave Conners, past president of the FCFB, explained the raffle was held as a fundraiser for the organization, which is dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of the Battle of Crysler’s Farm. There were 1000 tickets printed for the raffle, with Carruthers mentioning they were available during the 2022 Crysler Farm Re-enactment Weekend and at The Village Store in UCV, where it was located in a glass display case.

Carruthers, who made the replica rifle, mentioned the creation of replica Flintlock rifles is a hobby and decided to make one to donate to the FCFB as a prize in a fundraising raffle. Carruthers mentioned it was his interest in local history and the War of 1812 which led to the creation and donation of the rifle to the organization. During the bicentennial of the war between 2012 and 2014, Carruthers and his wife travelled to many commemorative events in both Canada and the United States, with their display of period artefacts. He continued the approximate value of the rifle is approximately $1,500 and took many hours to complete.

“This year, 2023, is an off year for the Crysler Farm re-enactment, but the group will be out this summer at festivals and activities, promoting awareness of the Crysler’s Farm Battlefield,” commented Conners. More information on the organization is available on their social media pages.