Members of the Eastern Thunder Broomball team and their parents held a breakfast and bake sale on Jan. 14 in the hall of the Finch arena. The event was held to raise funds for the team’s trip to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to compete in the U20 national championships between March 28 and April 1. From the left, front row: Annika Michaud and Avery Muir. Middle row: Dallas MacMillan, Lilly Billingham, Jordyn Burnett, Michelle Derouchie, Hailey Smygwaty, Aurora Giroux, Hailey Pynenburg and Annika Vaillancourt. Back row: Cameron Muir, Gracie Leroux and Thomas St.Pierre. Thompson Goddard Photo

