The cheque hand over from Russell Rocks Corp. Left to right are Robin Wheatley, Megan and Jevon Rudder and Mike Saucier. Courtesy Photo

RUSSELL – Musicians can’t help themselves when it comes to playing their music.

The Russell Rocks NFP concert series, designed to raise funds for community groups in Russell and the surrounding area, combine great musical performances for everyone and gives the Russell Rocks NFP an excuse to put on more great concerts.

The next concert on the calendar is called Acoustic Sessions for Hot Lunches on Feb. 24 at the Russell Arena.

Mike Saucier and Jevon Rudder started up the Russell Rocks organization in the fall. “It is a nonprofit organization,” said Saucier.

“One of our objectives is to provide entertainment to residents in Russell Township, with three or four concerts/festivals a year and all of the profits going back into a selected fundraiser,” he said.

The group’s latest concert at the end of November resulted in a donation of $2,962 to the Christmas Food Bank. The event took place at the Embrun Community Centre on Nov. 26 and featured four great bands: the Sharon Cardiff Band, Rainwater and Whisky, The Jevon Rudder Band and Sticks and Stones.

Homestead Pub in Embrun used the proceeds of the event to purchase all the turkeys and presents for the children. The pub worked with the Embrun Food Bank to get the people’s names and locations to distribute the meals.

“It was a lot of fun. We had a lot of people and had such a great time that we decided to push the next one that will be happening next month on the 24. This one will be an unplugged version, an acoustic show. All proceeds will go to Hot Lunches for kids at the three public schools in Russell. Performing at the February concert will be Marshall Dane, Jevon Rudder, Ewen McIntosh the Russell Public School principal as a special opening guest, and Vadin Andrasi and Vadim the “Destroyer”. The concert at the Russell Arena in the Frank Kinard Community Centre will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; it is a sit-down event where you can relax and enjoy the talented performance all for a good cause.

Russell Rocks NFP has other projects planned for the coming summer one of which is the renewal of a Celtic concert series to be held at the Russell Fair.

“We will be bringing back the Russell Celtic Festival,” he said.

“Now running it through Russell Rocks NFP we can do it again. It was a very successful event.”

Tickets are $27.96 for an individual 19 and up, and you can reserve a table for six for $161.08.

You can get tickets at www.eventbrite.ca/e/sessions-for-school-lunches-tickets-504060477457

The deadline to purchase a ticket is Feb. 24.