From the left: Eric Duncan, Roy Brownell, SS Mayor Bryan McGillis, Jim Brownell, Ken Stephens, Simon Lavallee, SS director of parks and recreation Kevin Amelotte. Thompson Goddard Photo

LONG SAULT – South Stormont council approved a motion to provide up to $10,000 for the revitalization of the cenotaph located in Ault Park, home to the Lost Villages Museum, during the Jan. 11 council meeting. Eric Duncan, supported by several members of the Lost Villages Cenotaph Committee, made a presentation to council for financial support and approval of the project.

Eric Duncan began the presentation by explaining the need to revitalize local cenotaphs as a way of honouring the service of our men and women in uniform. Duncan has been involved in cenotaph rejuvenation projects in both North Dundas and South Dundas and was to attend a meeting at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 569 where discussions on the rejuvenation of the cenotaph at Ault Park took place.

He noted the cenotaph dates from 1934 and was initially located in the lost village of Milles Roches before being relocated to a location near Longue Sault Public School during the Seaway Project and in 2005 to Ault Park. Roy Brownell provided a 3-D model of the proposed project and explained further details of the project which included landscaping details and lighting.

Duncan continued, the committee has received quotes for the planned work and anticipates the budget for the revitalization will cost $20,000. With the assistance of South Stormont staff, an application was made for funding from the Veterans Affairs Community War Memorial program that could provide some financial support up to $25,000. Duncan asked council to provide up to $10,000 for the revitalization project and a motion for this was passed.

“The municipality’s endorsement and financial support of the Mille Roches-Moulinette Cenotaph enhancement project at the Lost Villages Museum site is truly appreciated by all those involved with the project. The swift approval of funding by the council of the Township of South Stormont certainly shows their commitment to those so memorialized at the cenotaph and to the community wishing to recognize the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for our freedom,” commented Lost Villages Historical Society president Jim Brownell.