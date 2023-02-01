The Winchester Curling Club hosted the 74th Broder Cup ladies’ bonspiel on Jan. 21, with two teams each from Morrisburg, Metcalfe, Russell and Winchester. It was an all WCC matchup for the A final. The winners were left to right: Casandra Spruit, Judy Somerville, Janet Douma and Rhonda Mark. Runners up were Janet Levere, Janet Lapierre, Wendy Casselman and Janet Thompson. Mary Chartrand from Russell beat Lynda Kemp from Metcalfe in the B final. Congratulations to all of the competitors. Courtesy Photo

