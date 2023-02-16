During the Valentine’s celebration at the Monkland Recreation Centre on Feb. 11, people were able to enjoy a sweet treat or two purchased at the bake sale during the event. From the left: Bridgette Lapierre, Carol Travers, Andy Lapierre and Sandra Bowness. Thompson Goddard Photo

