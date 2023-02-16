The Russell Fire Services has a new fire chief. In this photo, new fire chief Brian McBain is flanked by Ian Courville the deputy chief of Embrun Fire Station number 1 and on the right Darcy Provost, deputy chief of Russell Fire Station number 2. Morin Photo

EMBRUN – The Township of Russell has appointed Brian McBain as the new permanent full-time fire and rescue services chief.

Council approved the appointment at the regular meeting on Mon., Jan. 30.

Brian McBain, appointed as acting part-time fire chief earlier this year, begins his full-time permanent position on April 1. Chief McBain has been a volunteer with Embrun Station since 2019. He has a lengthy and varied career as a volunteer firefighter across several communities in Canada.

In addition to his extensive volunteer experience, chief McBain has great experience in fire safety, education, and training. “[The] council welcomes chief McBain into the role,” stated Mayor Pierre Leroux.

“His experience and leadership will continue to build on the already strong foundation created by his predecessor, and he will be instrumental in the next stage of our fire services’ evolution.”

Chief McBain’s duties will be to identify the fire department’s needs, standardize procedures, address inefficiencies, lead both Embrun and Russell stations, and more.

“I am honoured and excited to begin serving our community in my new role within the Township of Russell. I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated team of firefighters as we continue to grow and provide the best service we can to the residents of the township,” said chief McBain.

Chief McBain’s appointment is also supported by former chief Bruce Armstrong, who retired at the end of 2022. “I am confident that Brian McBain will have a positive impact on the Russell Township fire and rescue services, along with having the inspiring leadership skills to lead the Fire Department in the future,” said Armstrong. The township Fire Department is responsible for fire and emergency operations for the municipality and includes 52 volunteer firefighters between the Embrun and Russell stations.

Station 1 Firefighters

lan Courville, Acting Deputy Chief

Daniel Aupry, Captain

Francis D’Aoust, Acting Captain

Brian McBain, Fire Prevention Officer

Jimmy Ivanski, Lieutenant

Luc Servais, Lieutenant

Luc Servais, Assistant Fire Prevention Officer

Robert Seguin, Auxiliary Officer

Station 2 Firefighters

Darcy Provost, Deputy Fire Chief

Duane Bourguignon, Captain and Fire Prevention Officer

David Scott, Captain

Adam Armstrong, Captain

Katelyn Staal, Lieutenant

Ryan Kemp, Lieutenant

Chris McLean, Lieutenant

Adam Armstrong, Assistant Fire Prevention Officer

Bruce Woolsey, Auxiliary Officer

