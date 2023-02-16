The Russell Fire Services has a new fire chief. In this photo, new fire chief Brian McBain is flanked by Ian Courville the deputy chief of Embrun Fire Station number 1 and on the right Darcy Provost, deputy chief of Russell Fire Station number 2. Morin Photo
EMBRUN – The Township of Russell has appointed Brian McBain as the new permanent full-time fire and rescue services chief.
Council approved the appointment at the regular meeting on Mon., Jan. 30.
Brian McBain, appointed as acting part-time fire chief earlier this year, begins his full-time permanent position on April 1. Chief McBain has been a volunteer with Embrun Station since 2019. He has a lengthy and varied career as a volunteer firefighter across several communities in Canada.
In addition to his extensive volunteer experience, chief McBain has great experience in fire safety, education, and training. “[The] council welcomes chief McBain into the role,” stated Mayor Pierre Leroux.
“His experience and leadership will continue to build on the already strong foundation created by his predecessor, and he will be instrumental in the next stage of our fire services’ evolution.”
Chief McBain’s duties will be to identify the fire department’s needs, standardize procedures, address inefficiencies, lead both Embrun and Russell stations, and more.
“I am honoured and excited to begin serving our community in my new role within the Township of Russell. I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated team of firefighters as we continue to grow and provide the best service we can to the residents of the township,” said chief McBain.
Chief McBain’s appointment is also supported by former chief Bruce Armstrong, who retired at the end of 2022. “I am confident that Brian McBain will have a positive impact on the Russell Township fire and rescue services, along with having the inspiring leadership skills to lead the Fire Department in the future,” said Armstrong. The township Fire Department is responsible for fire and emergency operations for the municipality and includes 52 volunteer firefighters between the Embrun and Russell stations.
Station 1 Firefighters
- lan Courville, Acting Deputy Chief
- Daniel Aupry, Captain
- Francis D’Aoust, Acting Captain
- Brian McBain, Fire Prevention Officer
- Jimmy Ivanski, Lieutenant
- Luc Servais, Lieutenant
- Luc Servais, Assistant Fire Prevention Officer
- Robert Seguin, Auxiliary Officer
Station 2 Firefighters
- Darcy Provost, Deputy Fire Chief
- Duane Bourguignon, Captain and Fire Prevention Officer
- David Scott, Captain
- Adam Armstrong, Captain
- Katelyn Staal, Lieutenant
- Ryan Kemp, Lieutenant
- Chris McLean, Lieutenant
- Adam Armstrong, Assistant Fire Prevention Officer
- Bruce Woolsey, Auxiliary Officer
