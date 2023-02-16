Wills Transfer Limited Cornwall branch manager Greg Smith is seen at his desk in the new warehouse located in South Stormont.

INGLESIDE – In a Feb. 8 press release, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry announced the recent opening by Wills Transfer Limited of a 155,000 square foot multi-customer warehouse facility on 45th Parallel Drive in Ingleside. The $25 million project includes office space, employee facilities, “9,000 rack positions, and 4,000 bulk positions to support an array of warehouse storage needs,” as well as two ground-level doors and 14 dock doors available.

Wills Transfer Limited is a privately owned family business that has served Western Quebec and Eastern Ontario since 1945. “We are excited to open our new distribution warehouse in Ingleside and be a part of the SDG counties’ business community,” commented Wills Transfer president Terry Wills in the press release. He noted the location was chosen for the distribution centre “because of its prime geographical location, right on the 401, between Montreal and Toronto, and close to international bridges.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Wills Transfer to their new home here in South Stormont. Wills choice to locate here confirms we are a great location for Industrial and business expansion. This project has helped spur other new logistic projects that move forward to help strengthen our local economy, boost the tax base, and create more local jobs,” commented South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for growth in South Stormont, and for SD&G. This project will put us on the map as a distribution centre for major metropolitan areas. It’s a big deal,” said SD&G warden North Dundas Tony Fraser.

“This is a major investment in SDG counties, and we are thrilled that Wills Transfer chose to invest in SDG. This logistics’ facility will have a major impact on our region and will support other area businesses,” commented Tara Kirkpatrick, manager of economic and development for the UCSDG in the Feb 8 press release.

Greg Smith, Cornwall branch manager, explained the business has transitioned from a moving company to a 3PL warehousing distribution company. He explained 3PL means Third Party Logistics commenting that at “Wills Transfer Limited, we provide innovative logistical solutions, which contributes to our customers success.” There are currently seven Wills Transfer Limited locations in Eastern Ontario including the warehouse in South Stormont.

Smith commented how “this is the company’s first time we got to build a building and utilize all the best practices from our locations.” The land was purchased by Wills Transfer Limited a few years ago, with construction beginning in the spring of 2022. The general contractor was Full Speed Builders with local businesses hired as subcontractors during the build. He mentioned that the South Stormont site will allow for future growth as needed.

Wills Transfer Limited is committed to customer service excellence as well as ensuring the health and well-being of employees are a priority and being a good corporate citizen in the communities in which they are located.

More information on Wills Transfer Limited can be found on their website located at www.willstransfer.com.

Thompson Goddard Photo

