As the evening came to a close, guests and 1st Williamsburg CTSA gathered together for a photographic record of the event. Thompson Goddard Photo

WILLIAMSBURG – There was plenty of food and fun for everyone when the 1st Williamsburg Canadian Traditional Scouting Association (CTSA) held their potluck dinner on March 2 at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church. The dinner is designed to highlight the work of their members while providing the opportunity to thank families and community organizations for their continued support.

The Canadian Traditional Scouting Association is an organization that works to ensure scouting is available to all, and seeks to follow the vision of Lord Baden-Powell for scouting. 1st Williamsburg CTSA currently has 10-12 leaders and 41 youth between the ages of 5 and 17.

Scouter Lisa Vreman explained the dinner is held on the closest Thursday to Feb. 22, the birthdate of Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the scouting movement. She continued the dinner was to be held on Feb. 23 and had to be rescheduled due to adverse weather, as well as a church parade which is now scheduled for March 5 at the Christian Reformed Church in Williamsburg.

In addition to 1st Williamsburg CTSA members there were guests from local organizations including the I.O.O.F. Lodge 349 in Williamsburg, the Williamsburg Recreation Committee, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48, Morrisburg and District Lions Club and the Iroquois-Matilda Lions Club. Following the dinner, a series of presentations were made to the group thanking them for their work in the community, with the 1st Williamsburg CTSA offering thanks to the community groups for their continued support.

Leaders and members of the Otter Romp, Timber Wolf Pack, Explorer Troop, and Senior Explorer Troop then provided information on their activities throughout the year and those planned in the upcoming months.

