The Women’s Day celebration was held at St. Clare’s Anglican Church in Winchester on March 8. The event was organized by Maison Naomi House in Winchester. Front row: Stacey Weagant, Renée Moores, Tanner Rodgers, Annette Angus and Wendy Weagant. Back row: Lorrie Munro, Justine White, Jim Blanchette and Julia Nagy. See story on page 9. Thompson Goddard Photo

