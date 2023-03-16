From the left, front row: Brent Vanden Bosch, Marley Holmes, Shaye Vanden Bosch, Betty Vanden Bosch and OVSGA president Jeff Waldroff. Back row: Sawyer Vanden Bosch, Greg Vanden Bosch and Wil McKinley. Thompson Goddard Photo

CHESTERVILLE – Betty Vanden Bosch and family accepted, on behalf of the late Stan Vanden Bosch, the inaugural Award of Excellence from the Ottawa Valley Seed Grower’s Association, as the awards ceremony at the Dundas County Seed, Forage and Agricultural Show began during the afternoon of March 10.

“We have created this new award to recognize outstanding achievement in the Eastern Ontario agricultural community and are pleased to be presenting the award this year to recognize the many accomplishments of Mr. Stan Vanden Bosch,” commented

Deb Knapton, Ottawa Valley Seed

Growers Association administrator.

Betty and Stan moved to the Chesterville area in 1965, purchasing a farm on the outskirts of Chesterville. The couple moved into the cash crop and grain elevator businesses, with family members continuing the businesses.

“Like Stan, we are all proud to call Chesterville and Dundas County our home,” commented Betty during the presentation, mentioning how Stan was never happier than during spring planting and fall harvesting on the farm.

