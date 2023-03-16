The CDSBEO’s addition to Mother Teresa Catholic School is expected to be completed in time for the 2024 school year. Courtesy Photo

KEMPTVILLE – The growth in Russell Township has sparked research into how to bring more affordable housing to the township.

At the same time, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario has obtained funding to move forward with the construction of a six-classroom addition at Mother Teresa Catholic School, which is for Kindergarten to Grade 6 in Russell.

A media release from the CDSBEO stated: “The new funding is provided by the Ministry of Education’s Capital Priorities Program in the amount of $3.79 million. The new addition will help to address accommodation for 138 permanent pupil places. The board is currently proceeding with the design phase of the project, with tentative plans to open in September 2024.”

The school board also in 2021 agreed through a joint capital submission to renovate space for a 24-child preschool program at Mother Teresa Catholic School.

CDSBEO director of education Laurie Corrigan said, “Russell is indeed a growing community, and the addition of permanent classrooms is essential to meeting the learning needs of the many families in this area. This expansion represents and supports the wellbeing and learning of students in the communities in which they live.”

Catholic school board chair Sue Wilson was happy about the funding announcement. She said: “This investment is as appreciated as it is necessary. This addition will be tremendously valuable for the students and families served by Mother Teresa Catholic School. We are grateful to the Ministry of Education for this funding, and the benefits this addition will provide to our local community.”

The Ontario Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce said, “Our government is investing $14 billion over ten years to build new schools, improve existing facilities and create childcare spaces to ensure young people can reach their full potential. We believe that students deserve to learn in-person in state-of-the-art, accessible, modern facilities. An expanded Mother Teresa Catholic School is part of our government’s investment in construction to get it done for parents, students, and communities.”

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario operates 39 elementary and 10 secondary schools across eight counties. The CDSBEO offers excellence in Catholic education through provincial-leading programs to approximately 13,300 students.

