South Dundas CAO Shannon Geraghty is leaving at the end of April to take over the position of CAO with Augusta Township. Courtesy Photo

MORRISBURG – The Municipality of South Dundas will be losing one of the senior members of their administration with the announcement by chief administrative officer Shannon Geraghty, that he will be moving to the position of CAO with Augusta Township at the end of April.

For Geraghty, it is a move that will allow him to work closer to his wife and two daughters who are based in Brockville. “It was a very difficult decision, but it was a decision that was best for myself and my family,” said Geraghty.

Geraghty joined South Dundas 15 years ago in 2008 as treasurer. He became the interim CAO/treasurer in 2015 before moving to the permanent role of CAO in early 2016.

“Our new council is very positive and supportive of our staff,” said Geraghty. “They all bring a different lens of expertise to the table. I am very optimistic that they will do great things over the next three-and-a-half years.”

Geraghty also praised the many positive relationships he has built over his time with South Dundas. “There are a lot of key stakeholders, who I think without them, the community wouldn’t be where it is today,” he said, reflecting on various volunteer-led organizations and their vital contributions to the municipality.

Geraghty, who has 20 years of municipal experience, holds a Diploma in Business Administration from St. Lawrence College, a Diploma in Tax Administration from Seneca College, a master’s certificate in Municipal Leadership from York University, and a master’s degree in public administration from Western University.

While disappointed in losing someone with the level of experience Geraghty has, Mayor Jason Broad wished him well in his new role.

“Shannon has worked hard for us in the first four months of our term,” said Broad. “We are very appreciative of his support and training through the transition. Shannon is a great person, a great human, and a caring individual. Thank you and thank you to your family for your service to South Dundas.”

