Four new members were inducted into the Glengarry Agricultural Hall of Fame on Sat., April 22. From the left: Marion Myers, Jim MacEwen, Douglas McDonell, and Clark McCuaig. Thompson Goddard Photo

MAXVILLE – Four new members of the Glengarry Agricultural Wall of Fame (GAWF) were inducted during the 19th induction ceremony held on April 22 in the Metcalfe Centre located at the Maxville Fairgrounds in Maxville.

The Glengarry Agricultural Wall of Fame recognizes the achievements of agriculturalists in Glengarry County, and it began in 1992. Marion Myers, Douglas McDonell, Clark McCuaig, and the late William R. MacEwen will have their portraits joining the other 77 members of the GAWF upstairs at the Metcalfe Centre.

Following a social hour and a dinner catered by Doctor Georges Kitchen, the 185 guests were introduced to the 2023 inductees. After thanking Susan McDonnell for creating the sketches of the 2023 inductees, emcee Robert MacDonald began the induction ceremony.

Eric Metcalfe spoke on the contributions William R. MacEwen made to the community throughout his lifetime. Allan MacEwen accepted the award on behalf of his father who passed in 1985, offering his congratulations to the other inductees. After describing the contributions made by his father, he concluded by commenting he was “a good man, great friend and a man of his word.”

Jim Valance and Janet McCrimmon introduced 2023 inductee Clark McCuaig, mentioned McCuaig’s involvement in cattle judging, innovations in agriculture, and herd development as well as being an integral part of the community. McCuaig thanked the people who nominated him, his family, and the committee before offering congratulations to his fellow 2023 GAWF inductees. He spoke of his memories on the farm and in agriculture, commenting how “over my lifetime I have seen many changes.”

Doug McDonell was then introduced by Penny Atchison who spoke on McDonell’s involvement in 4-H, receiving a Diploma in Agriculture from Macdonald College and graduating from the University of Guelph with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. His career was in the agricultural sector and his involvement continues since his retirement in 2004. “What an honour it is,” commented McDonell as he accepted the induction to the GAWF, mentioning his involvement in 4-H contributed to his success. He expressed his thanks to the nominating committee and offered his congratulations to the other new members of the GAWF.

The final inductee to the Glengarry Agricultural Wall of Fame in 2023 was Marion Myers, who was introduced by her daughter Tracy Myers. Tracy spoke of the work in farming and in swine operation development both locally and provincially of her mother. She noted her mother established the McCrimmon assembly yard in 1980, made many contributions to both the swine industry and her community, noting her “legacy is to those who aspire to be the best in the industry.” Marion thanked her family, the committee, offered congratulations to the other inductees and credits the assistance from friends and neighbours for her successes. She accepted the award “on behalf of everyone who helped me along the way.”

As the ceremony ended, people gathered to offer their congratulations to the new inductees, to socialize and to reflect on the long and proud history of agriculture in Glengarry County.

Carolyn Thompson Goddard, grew up in Chesterville and attended North Dundas District High School. After completing her BA in Political Science at Carleton University she has worked as a medical secretary and library technician. In 2020 she graduated from Algonquin College with a diploma in Journalism and has been a reporter and column writer for The Chesterville Record for over 10 years.