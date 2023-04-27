It was a busy Sunday, but McHaffie Flea Market owner Marc was joined by Lisa, son Colin and daughter-in-law Krista during a break in the traffic inside the building. From the left: Krista Brennan, Colin Allaire, Marc Allaire and Lisa Liboiron. Thompson Goddard Photo

SOUTH DUNDAS – The McHaffie Flea Market has been a shopping destination for many decades. Located just north of Morrisburg in South Dundas, people can spend an entertaining Sunday visiting the booths with a wide variety of items for sale.

In early April, it was announced that Wayne and Sheila McHaffie were retiring after 43 years of running the business. The new owner is Marc Allaire. “It is something I have been doing since I was a teenager, buying and selling; the shoe just fits!” said Marc when asked about the decision to purchase the business.

What is unique about the McHaffie Flea Market is that it is open year-round, while many are seasonal in nature. Allaire explained there are currently 90 vendors inside the building, with plans for expanding in the future. He continued there are many more vendors located outside depending on the weather.

Vendors come from many different locations and bring with them a wide variety of goods to sell at the flea market. There are many advantages for vendors to have a booth at a flea market, including the ability to begin their journey in retail, without large capital costs, develop a client base, and collaborate with other vendors.

Visitors to the flea market are able to enjoy looking over the great selection of items for sale at the various booths, which include antiques, jewelry, coins, books and almost anything imaginable. In addition to being able to visit with the vendors, there is also the opportunity to visit with friends and neighbours and enjoy light refreshments at the snack bar.

“Customers come to us from all over, some are vacationing, some are regulars, some are collectors, some are decorators, some are looking for specific memorabilia,” said Marc, who continued that it is fantastic to see people of all ages at the business. “I enjoy the unique stories each vendor has about the items they are selling and the broad spectrum of items for sale,” he continued.

As in many ventures, location is an important consideration. Marc suggests locating a potential flea market on “a road or highway that is a main artery for commuters [out] for a Sunday drive.” When asked about challenges he faced, he said that what he found “daunting was being accepted by the vendor community. Sheila and Wayne left big shoes for me to fill. With their guidance I feel confident in the future of McHaffie.”

More information and updates can be found on the Facebook and social media sites for McHaffie Flea Market. Lisa Liboiron, Marc’s partner, suggests following McHaffie Flea Market on social media for upcoming events and developments.

On June 4 there will be a celebration of the new ownership of McHaffie Flea Market with more information coming.

Carolyn Thompson Goddard, grew up in Chesterville and attended North Dundas District High School. After completing her BA in Political Science at Carleton University she has worked as a medical secretary and library technician. In 2020 she graduated from Algonquin College with a diploma in Journalism and has been a reporter and column writer for The Chesterville Record for over 10 years.