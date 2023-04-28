Guy Belliveau is this year’s Helen Keller Award winner. Courtesy Photo

WINCHESTER – The Winchester Lions have awarded the Helen Keller Award to Winchester Lion Guy Belliveau.

The award, established in 1994, celebrates while promoting achievements of individuals and organizations that have improved the quality of life for people with disabilities.

“It was a surprise,” said Guy.

He was humbled by the award.

“I like to help wherever I can,” he said.

He said giving or helping people, and seeing the smile on their faces when you can help them is a special feeling.

In 2011, he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow award for dedicated humanitarian services.

Guy and Suzanne Beliveau live in Winchester and the couple work together as members of the Winchester Lions Club.

Guy was born in Nova Scotia and moved to Wiinchester when he was 16 years old.

He worked for the City of Ottawa for 32 years, and retired in 2004.

He joined the Lions Club in 2004.

Suzanne and Guy met in Ottawa in 1997. Suzanne lived in Ottawa at the time, and in 1998 they married.

One of the couple’s jobs was looking after the canteen at the Sam Ault Arena in Winchester.

“We did that for over seven years,” said Suzanne.

Suzanne has worked at the Lions Thrift Store since 2013.

“He helped there as well, and he would do whatever had to be done.”

Last year Guy had two heart attacks, which has understandably slowed him down a bit.

Guy has served as the Lions Club president for two years and as their treasurer for four years.