WINCHESTER – This year’s 2023 North Dundas Local Business Expo was a success judging by the number of vendors and visitors to the Sam Ault Arena on Sat., April 29.

Visitors were treated to 100 business booths, making the event great for vendors as well as visitors. There were lots of entertaining demonstrations to add to the mix, as demonstrations of yoga, line dancing, and bird food courtesy of Birdies Block kept everyone busy. The afternoon was rounded out with a fashion show courtesy of Main Street Clothing Company hosted by Lynn Spence from Cityline TV.

The business expo was a good example of what the North Dundas municipality, in partnership with North Dundas Chamber of Commerce, can do.

The municipality’s economic development and communications officer, Stephan Mann lead the way in making the business expo a success.

There were vendors showcasing home improvement, landscaping, internet companies, food, clothing, agricultural machinery, supplies and more.

Mayor Tony Fraser said the event was a success. He said he was very happy with the results.

“I am out here in support of it,” he said. But he explained all the credit for the Expo should go to municipal staff who put everything together along with the Chamber of Commerce.

Mann explained there was a great deal of work put into getting the business expo off the ground.

“It starts in January. The registration opened up in February.”

Mann’s job is to usher in all the businesses and help them place their booths where they want them. He also has to organize and find ideas for the demonstration on the stage.

He has three years under his belt putting the Expo together.

He has to make sure the event is properly advertised.

The idea is to make the event meaningful and useful for the businesses that register.

The popularity of the Expo is reflected in the number of businesses that return year after year.

“About a third of the businesses here are new this year,” said Mann.

Staying focused on getting ready for the Expo is easy with the support Mann gets from the chamber and municipal staff.

Mann said there are lots of questions coming his way when he has 100 vendors all worrying about their place in the Expo.

He makes sure visitors have an interesting and informative walk around the arena.