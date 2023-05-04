Thirty-six youth enrolled in Youth Bowling Canada (YBC), ran and celebrated the Chesterville Bowling Lanes’ end of the season with an awards’ presentation and lunch on Sat., April 29. See page 5 for the full story. Thompson Goddard

CHESTERVILLE – It was a full house at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 434 in Chesterville, when parents and Youth Bowl Canada bowlers gathered for the annual bowling awards’ presentation and luncheon on Sat., April 29.

Since September 2022, 36 local youth participated in the YBC program at the Chesterville Bowling Lanes. A number went on to participate in regional and provincial tournaments and it would seem by the smiles at the event, all had a wonderful experience in the program. Following the awards’ presentation, bowlers and guests enjoyed a pizza or hot dog lunch, complete with refreshments and ice cream for dessert.

During lunch, Chesterville Bowling Lanes’ owner Ron Robinson thanked the kitchen staff and his family members, bowlers, guests, and volunteers for their support of the program and The Record for the coverage.

Ron Robinson, owner of Chesterville Bowling Lanes suggests calling him at 613-448-3535, if interested in joining YBC for this coming season, which will begin in September 2023.