The quiet hum of people visiting was permeated by the explosive sounds of Junkyard Symphony during their performance at the Spring Home and Trade Show in Morrisburg on May 6. Thompson Goddard Photo

MORRISBURG – The weather was beautiful outside during the 2023 Spring Home & Trade Show, organized by the South Dundas Chamber of Commerce on May 5 and 6 at the arena in Morrisburg.

“The 2023 South Dundas Chamber of Commerce Trade Show is off and going,” commented South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad early on the second day of the event. He mentioned the official opening on Friday evening went well and invited people to drop by to visit the local vendors and businesses during the event.

SDCC office manager Heidi Mackenzie explained the event featured approximately 57 booths featuring both profit and not for profit organizations. There was plenty to see and do at the show on Saturday which featured a performance by Junkyard Symphony, a fashion show by Giant Tiger and an auto extraction demonstration by South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services and musical entertainment throughout the day.

SDSG MP Eric Duncan had a booth at the event, mentioning this allows people the opportunity to receive information and provide feedback to him on issues. “It is great to be at the trade show and there have been some good crowds coming through,” commented SDSG MPP Nolan Quinn, who continued it is a great opportunity to meet with the organizations and businesses at the event.

“These events are an opportunity for neighbours to gather, enjoy each other’s company and be introduced to the businesses new and old in South Dundas,” said SDG warden and North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser.

“We all work together to make it the success it was and look forward to seeing everyone next year,” commented Mackenzie before thanking the Municipality of South Dundas, the Morrisburg and District Lions Club, vendors and those who attended the event or donated prizes for the draws.