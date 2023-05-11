The Russell Ladies Night was a success. A cheque for $3,000 was presented to Russell Township for its splash pad. The event’s organizing committee presented the cheque on stage before the evening’s fun began. Left to right are: Josee Nugent, Marley Ranson, Michelle St. Pierre, Tania Costa, Sarah Dupont-Denis, Helene Edwards, Jennifer Chambers, Karinne Boucher, chair of the committee Judy McFaul and Russell Mayor Pierre Leroux. Morin Photo

RUSSELL – The Russell Agricultural Society created another great event for area residents with its Russell’s Ladies Night.

Organizers were back to planning the annual fundraiser after a three-year break because of Covid.

The agricultural society has been putting Ladies Night together for the past 17 years, and when the time came to create a committee to bring the event together and find volunteers, the response from the community was great.

The event was held on Fri., May 5 at the Russell Arena, and 570 ladies purchased tickets. The evening was a fundraiser for the Russell Agricultural Society as well as for the Russell Splash pad initiative. The event raised $3,000 for the splash pad, which Russell Mayor Pierre Leroux hopes to have in operation next year.

The Russell Ladies Night event had as its theme “Sparkle & Splash”.

Special moments during the evening included a cheque presentation to Mayor Leroux, raffle and draws, dancing and a special performance by Saltina Shaker and Karamilk, drag queen performers.

Sebastian Pilon was the master of ceremonies for the evening.

Judy McFaul chair of the organizing committee for Sparkle & Splash said, “In all of the years since I have chaired it, that is normal.”

McFaul was referring to the incredible sense of energy that was rippling through the arena during the event. She suggested the energy level was higher than normal because people have not been able to get out in the past three years.

Alongside the entertainment on the main stage there was a tasty buffet style dinner provided by Leatherworks Catering, the music for the dancing portion of the night was by Quality Entertainment.

The Russell Fire Department lent a hand to the event, volunteering for the evening.

The drag show performance was a special treat for the Ladies Night Out audience.

“It was phenomenal. It was out of this world, and everybody was so engaged, it was crazy,” said McFaul.

She explained that the volunteers make the evening possible.

Volunteers come out the day before the big night, and set up all the tables and chairs, then a second group come out to decorate the arena from top to bottom.

When everything is over, volunteers show up to take everything down and put everything away.

McFaul said high school students make up many of the volunteers who can get some of their student hours by helping with the setting up and tearing down of the event.

The next Russell Ladies Night is planned for May 3, 2024.