It was a full house at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Winchester on Sat., May 6, when members of the NDDHS bands and the school choir filled the beautiful spring evening with a selection of musical pieces. The concert was a fundraiser for the music program at the school, said Joel Exner, band leader and music teacher. After thanking parents of the students for their encouragement and support, St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church for the venue and the community, Exner mentioned that the event raised “over $3,200 for the NDDHS Music Program.” Pictured above are the members of the NDDHS Choir, senior band and junior band, that joined band leader Joel Exner on the steps of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church just before the concert began. Thompson Goddard Photo

Carolyn Thompson Goddard, grew up in Chesterville and attended North Dundas District High School. After completing her BA in Political Science at Carleton University she has worked as a medical secretary and library technician. In 2020 she graduated from Algonquin College with a diploma in Journalism and has been a reporter and column writer for The Chesterville Record for over 10 years.