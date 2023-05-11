South Stormont Deputy Mayor Andrew Guidon is joined to the right and left by local dignitaries and Wills Transfer Ltd. officials as he cuts the ribbon opening the Cornwall location of Wills Transfer Ltd. in Ingleside on May 2. Thompson Goddard Photo

INGLESIDE – Local dignitaries and invited guests joined Wills Transfer Ltd. owners, staff, and employees at the grand opening ceremony of the Cornwall division of the company located in Ingleside on Tues., May 2.

Close to two hundred people were able to enjoy light refreshments, participate in a guided tour of the facility, while socializing and learning about Wills Transfer at its newest location on the outskirts of Ingleside.

Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn mentioned the family-owned business is certain to benefit the community, commenting “It is a beautiful modern facility.” He was impressed by the company’s commitment to staff and community and noted that this location is the largest wills’ facility. South Stormont Deputy Mayor Andrew Guidon mentioned this is an exciting opportunity for the community and is looking forward to the company growing and prospering in the municipality. “I think this will be a great economic boom to the area,” he said.

Tara Kirkpatrick, manager of economic development for the United Counties of SDG, commented she has been working with the team from Wills Transfer Ltd. for several months. She attributes the success of the project to several factors including access to Highway 41, the US market, and the use of the certified site program.

The formal portion of the grand opening was emceed by Jordi Wills, executive vice president of Wills Transfer Ltd. Company president Terry Wills provided a brief history of the company, followed by Cornwall branch manager Greg Smith and Tara Kirkpatrick.

The ribbon cutting ceremony and accompanying photo was followed by Wills Transfer Ltd. staff being called to the front for a company photo before the guided tours commenced once again.

Wills Transfer Ltd. has been serving Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec since 1945 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Ontario. More information is available at www.willstransfer.com.