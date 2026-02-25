Put ho to a single of one’s listing below, or manage a new one to. All-content on this site, and dictionary, thesaurus, literary works, topography, and other reference data is to own educational objectives only. Mathematics online game and you can studying information for the children Very important site to possess synonyms and you may antonyms Meanings and you may idiom definitions of Dictionary.com Unabridged, in accordance with the Haphazard House Unabridged Dictionary, © Random Household, Inc. 2023 “To purchase a house have not very become part of my personal bundle since the We never ever think it actually was one thing I will manage,” said Kim, 23, a researcher in the Ho Chi Minh Town who nonetheless lifestyle that have their mothers.

Usually, “ho” was used while the a verb meaning to prevent otherwise avoid, commonly found in sentences such as “Ho indeed there!” in the elderly English messages. To add ho to help you a word listing please register otherwise join. Analogy question I could work with are “Which words inside English are lent from French?”, “And this terminology had been earliest employed by Charles Dickens?” otherwise “How are conditions placed into the brand new dictionary?”. Talk about our society Englishes middle and you will accessibility the info to your varieties of English spoken around the world from the individuals of varied cultural experiences. Availableness the word listings and you will commentaries on the many interesting topics, out of movie-based coinages in order to Tex-Mex terms. Understand our very own line of keyword stories outlining the new etymology and you may semantic development of a wide range of terminology, as well as ‘dungarees’, ‘codswallop’, and ‘witch’.

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Analogy question I’m able to work with try “And this words inside the English are lent from French?”, “Which conditions had been very first used by Charles Dickens?” otherwise “Exactly how try terminology put in the newest dictionary?”.

Basic registered within the 1965–70; dialectal otherwise Ebony Vernacular English enunciation of slut

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When you’re looking for looking up a particular phrase, the best way to accomplish that is with the brand new research field near the top of all the OED page. Glossaries, abbreviations, pronunciation instructions, volume, symbols, and a lot more Follow on these backlinks – you will see as to the reasons. Information their diverse significance enriches each other communication and love of their historic framework. In the everyday otherwise regional languages, “ho” can sometimes be made use of because the an informal greeting.

Word tales

The word “ho” sells historic, social, and you will joyful relevance, helping as the an interjection, cultural identifier, and you can order. The definition of “ho” deal numerous meanings and software, out of everyday exclamations in order to cultural importance. The term “ho” arises from Middle English, in which it had been commonly used while the a visit to halt otherwise order interest. The definition of “ho” services mostly as the an interjection within the progressive language, bringing feeling otherwise ruling focus. Since the a keen interjection, “ho” try an exclamation have a tendency to accustomed capture focus, show shock, otherwise signify love. The term “ho” are flexible, which have definitions ranging from an interjection so you can a cultural identifier.

Concept of ho within the English

Away from mobileslotsite.co.uk blog link Middle English ho, hoo (interjection), most likely from Old Norse hó! It furthers the newest University’s purpose from brilliance inside the search, scholarship, and you can training from the publishing global I cannot seek synonyms yet ,, however, I’meters prepared to help with almost every other state-of-the-art queries.

Advice are given to help you show real-globe use of words within the perspective. First registered inside 1300–50; Middle English ho, just who, from Old French ho, and you can Dated Norse hō; whoa Earliest submitted within the 1250–1300; Center English; a natural exclamation You can let Wiktionary by the elaborating to your origins of this identity. It etymology is actually incomplete. Cognate with Bouyei hol (“garlic”).

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The fresh verb mode are barely used in modern English, lookin just inside historic texts. The fresh regularity of “ho” varies because of the perspective. The enunciation remains easy in most the programs. It is commonly heard inside the traditional tunes, storytelling, or phone calls so you can action and now have is short for an ethnic class with a refreshing social culture.

English

Is “ho” linked to “hoist”? What’s the source of “ho” within the literary works? It’s pronounced /hoʊ/, rhyming that have “go.” Just how try “ho” obvious?

Evaluate Karelian ho. Passed down from Latin hoc. Ho (third-person one easy present hoes, present participle hoeing, simple earlier and you may past participle hoed) Compare Dutch ho, German ho, Dated French ho! (interjection, in addition to, an excellent shepherd’s phone call). Know a new word daily.

(Which etymology is destroyed or partial. Excite increase it, or mention they at the Etymology scriptorium.) Unfamiliar (That it etymology is actually destroyed or unfinished. Please enhance they, or discuss it during the Etymology scriptorium.) As opposed to other Scandinavian languages, Nynorsk ho is utilized to mention not just to women people, however, one female noun. Cognate with Icelandic hún, Danish hun and you can Swedish hon. Away from Dated Norse hon. An interjection that’s included in of numerous dialects.