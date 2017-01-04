New Year’s baby is a boy

WINCHESTER — The first baby born in 2017 at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital was a boy born Sun., Jan. 1, at 5:57 p.m. Henry Daniel Teasdale weighed nine lbs., eight oz. and is the second son of Julie and Daniel Teasdale of Bainsville.

“The experience was great and we were actually very surprised when we got there at noon and the nurses told us we would likely be the first baby of the year,” said father Daniel in a press release from WDMH. “Henry will be welcomed home by a very excited big brother Jack.”

The Teasdales went home the same night that Henry was delivered by midwife Sarah Tucker, one of the newest members of Gentle Beginnings Midwifery Clinic. She was assisted by midwife Celine D’Arcy.

“I assessed Julie at home and then we came to the hospital,” said Tucker. “It was super exciting and fun to start off the New Year with a new baby.”